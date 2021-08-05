‘Game over’: Jim Wilson calls on NRL to follow in food manufacturer’s footsteps

Victoria-based cannery SPC has become the first workplace in Australia to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for employees, and Jim Wilson wants to see the NRL follow suit.

Jim pointed out it’s hypocritical to expect fans to present vaccine passports to gain entry to games, but not the players starring in them.

“If some players are getting their information from Facebook hysteria, or even the anti-vaxxer nutbags, you might need to consider your future.

“You’re in a really privileged position … so get the jab, encourage others to do the same, otherwise it will be game over.”

SPC chairman Hussein Rifai told Jim the level of risk presented by the Delta strain of COVID spurred the company into action.

He doesn’t foresee many employees refusing the new policy, and pledged to “absolutely” make allowances for medical exemptions.

“But if somebody, just based on an opinion … [doesn’t] want to do that, then they don’t belong.

“It just mind-boggles, sometimes, that people … try to avoid taking the vaccine.

“I am absolutely so proud of our staff, because our staff understand that we are a company that is based on science.”

He urged the state and federal governments to change their legislation to support employers making vaccination compulsory.

“Please, please mandate it. Please help us get out of the situation that we’re in.”

