GALLERY | Photos of flash flooding across NSW

There is flooding across much of coastal New South Wales after hundreds of millimetres of rain fell over the weekend.

Parts of Sydney received almost 400mm, causing flash flooding on suburban streets right across the city.

These photos have been sent in from listeners to The Ray Hadley Morning Show.

Listener Brett has sent in a video of Lake Conjola.

Image: Lake Conjola (Annie)

Power is out to more than 110,000 customers in Sydney, Newcastle & Central Coast. We’ve restored power where we can, but the storm has continued to move and damage more of our network.

Crews are working through the night to make these dangerous hazards safe. #SydneyStorm pic.twitter.com/vxWSLXK7jw — Ausgrid (@Ausgrid) February 9, 2020

Feature image: Ausgrid