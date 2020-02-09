2GB
GALLERY | Photos of flash flooding across NSW

10 hours ago
Flooding

There is flooding across much of coastal New South Wales after hundreds of millimetres of rain fell over the weekend.

Parts of Sydney received almost 400mm, causing flash flooding on suburban streets right across the city.

These photos have been sent in from listeners to The Ray Hadley Morning Show.

Image: Sydney’s north-west (Robert)

IMG_5569

Image: Shanes Park

IMG_5568

Image: Shanes Park

IMG_5570

Image: Shanes Park

 

Image: Car washed away in floodwaters at Lismore

Listener Brett has sent in a video of Lake Conjola.

Image: Conjola Entrance Caravan Park

Image: Lake Conjola (Annie)

 

Feature image: Ausgrid

AustraliaNewsNSW
