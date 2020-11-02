Gai Waterhouse slams Victoria ahead of crowdless Melbourne Cup

Legendary Horse Trainer Gai Waterhouse has slammed the Victorian government’s decision to ban spectators from attending the Melbourne Cup.

The race that stops the nation will look a little different this year, with no crowds allowed at the track.

Ms Waterhouse told Ben Fordham spectators should be allowed at the race.

“It’s quite ridiculous really, the way they’ve gone on in Victoria.

“The Premier there should wake up and let people go on with their business.

“By all means social distance … but you can’t have the country cut off at the knees!”

Image: Getty/Michael Dodge