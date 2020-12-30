‘Further negotiations’ needed for businesses left behind in rent relief changes

Lockdown-affected ‘mum and dad’ retailers have been afforded some relief, but larger venues and function centres are still waiting.

Minister for Small Business Damien Tudehope told John Stanley the code governing rent reduction negotiations between commercial tenants and landlords has been extended until March 28 2021.

“The only important difference is that it’s limited to businesses with a turnover of $5 million.

“In the budget … there was very significant payroll tax reductions, and we anticipate that a lot of those [larger] businesses will be getting a significant relief in relation to that.”

He admitted event venues in locked down areas face particular hardship, and “further negotiations need to be had”.

