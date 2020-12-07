Furious ex-Commando slams ADF ‘categorically lying’ and muddying soldiers’ reputation

Amidst the ongoing fallout of the Brereton report, an ex-Commando has hit out at the ADF’s response saying “it has been handled atrociously”.

Australian Special Forces veteran Wes H Hennessey CSM told Ray Hadley he’s speaking up for Australian soldiers who have had their reputation dragged through the mud.

“We are extremely upset, the whole handling of this … it’s been absolutely disgusting!

“It’s about time that we … express our feelings, our mindset, so that the general public starts to understand more who we are and what we had to go through; and why we are what we are.”

The Special Forces veteran explained modern warfare has changed and “it’s dirty, it’s violent, it has no boundaries” and senior ADF leaders would have known about what was happening.

“The combined joint operations headquarters signed 600 operational waivers … now, Canberra throws their arms in the air and says they’re not aware of a lot of the things that has come out in the report.

“They are categorically lying through their teeth, they know they are and it’s time they’re held accountable!”

Find Wes ‘H’ Hennessey CSM on Instagram: @seven.horses.co and Twitter: @sevenhorsesco

Image: Getty