Fundraiser for the family of 13yo killed in house fire

Ray Hadley is supporting a fundraiser for a family who lost everything in a house fire, including their 13-year-old daughter.

On February 18, the family’s home at Kincumber on the New South Wales Central Coast exploded into flames.

Parents David and Rachel and two of their children, Will and Katrina, managed to escape and were found screaming on the front lawn by neighbours and emergency services.

13-year-old Abby Hodge was pulled from the burning home by firefighters but died on the way to hospital.

The family is going through unimaginable grief and has lost everything.

The Rotary Club of Kincumber has established a fundraiser to try and help the family rebuild.

For more details and to donate, CLICK HERE