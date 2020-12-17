FULL LIST of high-risk locations: Northern Beaches cluster grows

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, bringing the total in the area to five.

Yesterday afternoon an Avalon couple in their 60s and 70s were diagnosed with COVID-19, but allegedly failed to isolate pending their test results, which has triggered a number of health alerts.

Today, two further cases have been identified: an aged care worker in her 50s at Pittwater Palms retirement community in Avalon and her partner, and a drummer in his 60s from Frenchs Forest.

The musician performed recently in a number of venues across the greater Sydney area, including the Avalon, Penrith and Kirribilli RSLs.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced all aged care facilities in the Northern Beaches will be closed to visitors immediately and indefinitely.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant confirmed a link between all five cases, with the woman in her 60s attending the drummer’s Avalon RSL performance and later coming into contact with the aged care worker at Avalon Bowlo.

“Our working hypothesis is that someone at that RSL club was potentially the source of infection for a number of subsequent cases.”

Genome sequencing results are expected later this evening.

Sewage samples taken on December 10 did not contain the virus, leading the CHO to believe the infection is a recent introduction.

Close contact locations (must test and self-isolate for 14 days):

Avalon Beach RSL Club on Friday December 11 at any time

Penrith RSL Club on Sunday December 13 from 1pm to 6pm

Kirribilli Club Monday December 14 from 12pm to 3pm

Palm Beach female change rooms on Sunday December 13 from 9am to 9:15am

Coast Palm Beach Café, Palm Beach on Sunday December 13 from 10am to 11am

Avalon Bowlo on Sunday December 13 from 3pm to 5pm

Sneaky Grind Café at Avalon Beach on Monday December 14 from 10.30am to 11am

Casual contact locations (test if symptoms arise and self-isolate until negative result):

Woolworths Avalon Beach on Sunday December 13 from 12pm to 5pm

Oliver’s Pie, Careel Shopping Village, Avalon Beach on Monday December 14 from 9am to 9:15am

A pop-up testing clinic has been set up in the Northern Beaches in response to increased demand:

Avalon Recreation Centre, 59 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon – open 8am to 10pm every day

Mona Vale Hospital, Gate 3 Coronation Street, Mona Vale – open 8am to 10pm every day

Brookvale Community Health Centre, 612-624 Pittwater Road, Brookvale – open 8am to 10pm every day

Northern Beaches Hospital, 105 Frenchs Forest Road (West), Frenchs Forest, (Rear of Emergency Department) – open 8am to 5pm every day

Manly Histopath Drive through, Old Manly Hospital, 150 Darley Road, Manly – open 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday

