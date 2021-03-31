FULL LIST of Byron Bay exposure sites

Anyone who has visited the below venues in Byron Bay and surrounding areas at the times listed may have been exposed to COVID-19.

NSW has today reported one new case, following a hens party which infected travellers from Queensland attended.

Close contacts

Immediately get tested and self-isolate and remain in isolation until further advice is provided by NSW Health.

Byron Beach Hotel on Friday 26 March from 7:15pm to 9pm

Betty’s Burgers & Concrete Co – Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade) in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 11am to 12pm

Mokha Café – Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade) in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 11:00am to 12:00pm

Henry Rous Tavern in Ballina on Sunday 28 March from 1.20pm to 2.20pm

Ballina Golf and Sports Club (Pro Shop) in East Ballina on Sunday 28 March from 2:25pm to 2:35pm

Three Blue Ducks restaurant (Terrace) in Ewingsdale on Sunday 28 March from 8:45am to 9:30am (self-isolate for 14 days)

The Farm in Ewingsdale on Sunday 28 March from 8:45am to 10:30am

Casual contacts

Get tested immediately and self-isolate until you get a negative result.

Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park – women’s communal toilets on Friday 26 March between 4:00pm to 8:30pm, Saturday 27 March between 4:00pm to 8:30pm, Sunday 28 March between 4:00pm to 8:30pm

Black Sheep in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 12:30pm to 12:40pm

Tiger Lily in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 12:25pm to 12:30pm

Ghanda Clothing in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 12pm to 12:15pm

Mokha Café – Patrons sitting inside or out the front of the venue (not in laneway in Feros Arcade) in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 11:00am to 12:00pm

Quiksilver in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 12:40pm to 12:45pm

Park Hotel Bottle Shop in Suffolk Park on Saturday 27 March from 7:30pm to 7:45pm

Suffolk Bakery in Suffolk Park on Saturday 27 March from 2:45pm to 3:15pm

Testing clinics are available at the following Northern NSW locations: