FULL LIST of Byron Bay exposure sites

5 hours ago
Anyone who has visited the below venues in Byron Bay and surrounding areas at the times listed may have been exposed to COVID-19.

NSW has today reported one new case, following a hens party which infected travellers from Queensland attended.

Close contacts

Immediately get tested and self-isolate and remain in isolation until further advice is provided by NSW Health.

  • Byron Beach Hotel on Friday 26 March from 7:15pm to 9pm
  • Betty’s Burgers & Concrete Co – Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade) in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 11am to 12pm
  • Mokha Café – Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade) in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 11:00am to 12:00pm
  • Henry Rous Tavern in Ballina on Sunday 28 March from 1.20pm to 2.20pm
  • Ballina Golf and Sports Club (Pro Shop) in East Ballina on Sunday 28 March from 2:25pm to 2:35pm
  • Three Blue Ducks restaurant (Terrace) in Ewingsdale on Sunday 28 March from 8:45am to 9:30am (self-isolate for 14 days)
  • The Farm in Ewingsdale on Sunday 28 March from 8:45am to 10:30am

Casual contacts

Get tested immediately and self-isolate until you get a negative result.

  • Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park – women’s communal toilets on Friday 26 March between 4:00pm to 8:30pm, Saturday 27 March between 4:00pm to 8:30pm, Sunday 28 March between 4:00pm to 8:30pm
  • Black Sheep in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 12:30pm to 12:40pm
  • Tiger Lily in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 12:25pm to 12:30pm
  • Ghanda Clothing in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 12pm to 12:15pm
  • Mokha Café – Patrons sitting inside or out the front of the venue (not in laneway in Feros Arcade) in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 11:00am to 12:00pm
  • Quiksilver in Byron Bay on Saturday 27 March from 12:40pm to 12:45pm
  • Park Hotel Bottle Shop in Suffolk Park on Saturday 27 March from 7:30pm to 7:45pm
  • Suffolk Bakery in Suffolk Park on Saturday 27 March from 2:45pm to 3:15pm

Testing clinics are available at the following Northern NSW locations:

  • Byron Bay QML Pathology Drive-Through, Cavanbah Sports Ground, 249 Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay. Open from 8am to 8pm Monday – Sunday.
    No referral required.
  • Byron Bay Walk-in Pop-Up Clinic; Byron Bay surf club, Bay St, Byron Bay. Open from 9am – 5pm. No appointment required.
  • Lennox Head QML Pathology Drive-through clinic, Lennox Community Centre, Cnr Park Lane and Mackney Lane, 8am – 8pm Monday – Sunday. No GP referral required.
  • Tweed Heads QML Pathology Drive-through clinic, Cnr Wharf and Florence Street, Tweed Heads, 8am – 8pm Monday -Sunday. No GP referral required.
  • Lismore QML Pathology Drive – through clinic, 354 Keen Street, Lismore. Open from 8am – 7pm, Monday – Sunday.

 

HealthNewsNSW
