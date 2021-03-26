2GB
From yeast to west: The great love of bread

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
DocumentaryFriday FoodSBSSonoma Artisan Sourdough BakersTV
Article image for From yeast to west: The great love of bread

A Sydney man’s love for bread has been taken to new heights, as he travels the world to communicate the art of baking a perfect loaf. 

Co-founder of Sonoma Artisan Sourdough Bakers Andrew Connole takes a European adventure in a new SBS docuseries, visiting the continent’s bread juggernauts.

For the Love of Bread is essentially me going out beyond Australian shores and going to different countries and finding all those bakers out there who are dedicated to the craft,” he told Deborah Knight.

Connole hopes the series will inspire would-be bakers to gain inspiration, after many adopted the interest during lockdown.

“One thing that this whole thing’s taught us is going back to simplicity is probably some of the things we often take for granted.

“Baking bread is a simple pleasure.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentFoodNews
