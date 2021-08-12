‘From Wuhan to Walgett’: Farmer reacts to COVID going bush

More than seven thousand extra doses of COVID vaccines are due to arrive in the town of Walgett today.

Walgett and nearby regions including Bourke and Coonamble in lockdown, there are fears the area’s indigenous population will be at risk.

Walgett farmer Jamie Warden told Ben Fordham locals are getting vaccinated.

“Can you believe that virus has found its way from Wuhan to Walgett?

“If that’s not enough information to go get a jab, I don’t know what is.”

