From hobby to hydroponics: Australia Post launches collection for young scientists

Australia Post have released five new STEAM-themed stamps to inspire the next generation of scientists and medical researchers.

Stamp Collecting Month ambassador Associate Professor Misty Jenkins told Deborah Knight the collection represents the fields of virtual reality, hydroponics, space study, robotics and urban design.

“I think it’s really picking up on the fact that kids that are collecting stamps now and sending mail to their friends might end up in careers that haven’t even been invented yet.”

The immunologist and cancer researcher explained the hard work and collaboration the global scientific community has undertaken to develop COVID vaccines, and had a message for those who are remain hesitant.

“The borders have no boundaries … in times like this.

“It’s not like these vaccines that have been developed have just come from thin air over the last year.

“Nothing would ever be released to the public if it wasn’t safe.”

Image: Australia Post