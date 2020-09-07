2GB
From biscuits to movies: The lesser known legacies of The Salvation Army

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight
The Salvation Army are celebrating 140 years of serving Australians in need, and they have left their mark in more ways than one.

Deborah Knight couldn’t believe the impacts they have made in Australia, both large and small, over the past fourteen decades.

“I did not realise that the classic SAO biscuit is named after the Salvation Army!” Deborah said.

“That’s right, yeah there’s a lot of little hidden secrets,” Major Bruce Harmer from The Salvation Army told Deborah.

The Salvos were also ground-breaking in the film-making industry explained Mr Harmer.

“Limelight Studios was the very first film studio in the world, and that’s part of our proud history.”

Image: Getty

