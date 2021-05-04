Friend’s unimaginable loss sparks difficult on-air conversation

Deborah Knight was overcome by emotion after receiving a text while on-air from a dear friend who has recently lost a child.

Despite her own successes with IVF, she noted that fertility treatments are not a “magic bullet” for every couple, and won’t prevent the unthinkable from happening either.

In light of her friend’s struggle, Deborah told listeners she wants to “shine a light” on miscarriages, stillbirths and other pregnancy complications.

“The strength that she has shown just beggars belief for me.

“I know so many women, and sisters and daughters and … husbands and sons who have been through this experience too.

“It’s important to talk about.”

