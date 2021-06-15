Free trade deal with the UK inspires confidence in Aussie farmers

Australia and the United Kingdom’s free trade agreement has been commended by Australian farmers.

The in-principle agreement could boost the Australian economy by up to $1.3 billion each year.

Up to 99 per cent of Australian goods will enter the UK duty-free, with tariffs on beef, lamb, dairy and sugar to be phased out over 15 years.

Owner of Fletcher International Exports, Roger Fletcher, told Ben Fordham the deal will help towards food security.

“The market won’t be flooded, we’ve got a lot of different markets now.

“The industry’s going forward and there’s confidence in the bush.”

