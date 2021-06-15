2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Free trade deal with the UK inspires confidence in Aussie farmers

1 min ago
Ben Fordham
Roger Fletcheruk
Article image for Free trade deal with the UK inspires confidence in Aussie farmers

Australia and the United Kingdom’s free trade agreement has been commended by Australian farmers.

The in-principle agreement could boost the Australian economy by up to $1.3 billion each year.

Up to 99 per cent of Australian goods will enter the UK duty-free, with tariffs on beef, lamb, dairy and sugar to be phased out over 15 years.

Owner of Fletcher International Exports, Roger Fletcher, told Ben Fordham the deal will help towards food security.

“The market won’t be flooded, we’ve got a lot of different markets now.

“The industry’s going forward and there’s confidence in the bush.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873