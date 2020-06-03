2GB
Fred Nile ‘followed his conscience’ in support of wage freeze

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
NSW crossbencher Fred Nile has defended his vote in favour of the proposed wage freeze on conscientious grounds.

Christian Democrat Fred Nile was the sole member of the NSW Upper House crossbench to vote with the government on its proposal to impose a pay freeze on public sector workers.

Swiftly after the vote, Mr Nile came under fire from frontline workers for supporting the wage freeze despite initially promising to side with Labor and the other crossbenchers.

He told Mark Levy he made the snap decision “after considering all the facts” with the threat of a recession on the horizon.

Knowing his vote wouldn’t swing the result, he said he “followed his conscience”.

“I supported the government on the basis that they would have programs that would create jobs.”

Mark Levy
