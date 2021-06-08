2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Freak accident lands teen in hospital after breaching whale strikes boat

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
dr vanessa pirottamarine accidentwhale
Article image for Freak accident lands teen in hospital after breaching whale strikes boat

An 18-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a migrating whale struck his boat.

On Sunday morning, paramedics and marine rescue responded to a mayday call at Narooma on the NSW south coast.

The teenager had sustained a serious head injury, the 39-year-old skipper had cuts to his face and a concussion, and the boat was taking on water due to the damage inflicted by the whale.

NSW Police have shared images of the destruction the whale wrought on the vessel.

The 18-year-old has undergone brain surgery today and is in an induced coma.

Authorities are reminding skippers to steer well clear of whales during their season of migration along the NSW coast.

Press PLAY below to hear the latest

Macquarie University wildlife expert Vanessa Pirotta told Jim Wilson the extremely rare incident has shocked the marine biology community.

“If you can imagine an animal the size of a bus landing on a very small boat, then that’s pretty much what happened.”

She said while whales with calves can be aggressive, it’s “highly doubtful” the creature wanted to attack the vessel.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Police

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873