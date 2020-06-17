‘Frankie’ terrorises university students in Sydney

A wild fox has bitten several students on the University of New South Wales’ Kensington campus.

Dubbed ‘Frankie’ by the university community, the fox has been filmed biting students attempting to feed and pet it.

University of Sydney ecologist Associate Professor Mathew Crowther told Deborah Knight foxes are frequently spotted roaming Sydney’s universities, but the incidents at UNSW are not necessarily a sign of a population increase.

“It’s hard to tell – they might just be more bold these days.

“When you don’t have a baseline, you can’t really tell if there’s more of them, or if their behaviour is just more obvious.”

Professor Crowther stressed members of the public should always avoid interacting with wild animals.

Image: Facebook