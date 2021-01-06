2GB
Former opposition leader steps into ring for stranded family

2 hours ago
Luke Grant
BILL SHORTENBorder closure
Article image for Former opposition leader steps into ring for stranded family

A family stranded in New South Wales after the Victorian borders closed on short notice has today received help from former opposition leader Bill Shorten.  

The Nagel family has so far been unable to receive an exemption from hotel quarantine in order to return to their Victorian home.

Darren Nagel’s 13-year-old daughter, Meg, has special needs and is unable to complete quarantine in a hotel.

Bill Shorten was contacted by the family to help the case progress and has stepped in as the Member for Maribyrnong, Mr Nagel’s electorate.

“It’s not my decision but we’re pressing every button we can to get this sorted out,” Mr Shorten told Luke Grant on air.

“It doesn’t take, in my opinion, four or five days to understand Darren and Meg’s circumstances.

“There’s a lot of buck passing going on.”

Mr Nagel told Luke Grant while the Victorian Government had contacted him today, he had not received word on the ruling of their case.

“I’ve heard from somebody, Luke. They rang me today to say it’s going to be looked at today, … and they’ll be back to me today and no one’s been back to me yet.”

Mr Shorten said while border closures were understandable, there needs to be protocol to help people with special needs stranded outside their home state.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

