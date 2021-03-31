Former premier looks to Medicare to solve aged care crisis

Aged care operator Mike Baird has given assurances that a month on from the Royal Commission, discussions between stakeholders and the government are ongoing.

The former NSW Premier, now HammondCare CEO, told Deborah Knight the current system is incredibly complex to navigate for clients.

He said the government needs to undergo a “cultural shift”, and take a clear policy position which would “turn it on its head”.

“Just think of the Medicare system – at the moment, when … any Australian turns up to a hospital, or in need of health care, they receive what they need.

“But if you turn up to the aged care system, that’s not necessarily the case.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Hugh Peterswald/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images