Former NSW Premier accuses Labor of wasting the last 10 years

Former NSW Premier Morris Iemma says state Labor has wasted the last 10 years as new polling shows a drop in support for the party.

Polling has indicated the Opposition is headed for their biggest election defeat in more than 100 years.

Mr Iemma told Ben Fordham the state Labor Party needs to change their strategy.

“It’s basically 10 wasted years.

“The game has to be lifted, and performance has got to improve.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview