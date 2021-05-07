Former NRL player loses contract over ‘totally inappropriate’ comments

Former NRL player Tony Williams had lost his contract with a US rugby league team after a post on his Instagram stories after Jarryd Hayne’s sentencing.

Danny Weidler, Nine News chief rugby reporter, broke the news this morning.

The story has since been deleted.

“This guy has just cost himself a New York job,” Weidler told Jim Wilson.

“That behaviour [is] totally, unacceptable, totally out of line and good on the New York club for acting quickly and terminating him.”

In a statement, the club confirmed his contract had been terminated.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Tony Williams We cannot control what others do, but we can control how we respond. In light of the comments made by Tony Williams, his contract with New York Freedom has been terminated. Thank you for your continued support🗽#newyorkfreedom #tonywilliams pic.twitter.com/UIGxnUsjCG — New York Freedom RL (@newyork_RL) May 7, 2021

The story is no longer online.

Hayne has today lodged an appeal and has maintained his innocence.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Danny Weidler