Former NRL player loses contract over ‘totally inappropriate’ comments

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
JARRYD HAYNE
Former NRL player Tony Williams had lost his contract with a US rugby league team after a post on his Instagram stories after Jarryd Hayne’s sentencing.

Danny Weidler, Nine News chief rugby reporter, broke the news this morning.

The story has since been deleted.

“This guy has just cost himself a New York job,” Weidler told Jim Wilson.

“That behaviour [is] totally, unacceptable, totally out of line and good on the New York club for acting quickly and terminating him.”

In a statement, the club confirmed his contract had been terminated.

The story is no longer online.

Hayne has today lodged an appeal and has maintained his innocence.

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsNSW
