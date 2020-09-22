Former Nationals leader sets the record straight over sudden exit

Former deputy premier Troy Grant says he wants to set the record straight over his resignation from the embattled NSW Nationals.

He told Jim Wilson his decision has nothing to do with what’s transpired in recent days, including the defection of Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams to the Liberal Party.

“Quite simply for family reasons, my family and I have relocated to Queensland, and being on the electoral roll in Queensland … no longer entitles me to be a participant in NSW Nationals as a member,” he said.

“Once you get out of politics, you stay out of politics: I haven’t been providing commentary in relation to some difficult times that have occurred recently.”

He said he would have “held off” retiring from politics if he knew it was going to be “painted in the middle”.

“My cancellation of my membership has got nothing to do with Leslie Williams’ decision nor was I aware of it.”

Image: Hugh Peterswald/Getty