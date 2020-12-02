Former Labor premier says NSW’s radical drug proposal goes too far

Former premier Kristina Keneally is not supporting the NSW government’s plan for a soft approach on drug possession.

The three strike system would mean anyone caught with substances for personal use would receive a warning for the first offence and then fines for two subsequent offences.

A criminal conviction would be recorded on the fourth time.

“I’m not yet convinced that what I see is the right way forward,” Ms Keneally admitted to Ben Fordham.

“I would strongly urge the cabinet to slow down and listen to some experts.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview (skip to 5min 45secs for drug comments)

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer