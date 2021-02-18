Former Facebook CEO denounces platform’s ‘act of war’ on Australian democracy

An ex-Facebook executive is siding with Australian publishers amid a blanket ban on news content.

Former Facebook Australia and New Zealand CEO Stephen Scheeler told Jim Wilson he’s “more disappointed than surprised” by the company’s actions.

Mr Scheeler agreed “100 per cent” that the ban is an attack on Australian democracy.

“What if a Chinese company … had similar influence over our news ecosystem, and they did something like this? What would be our reaction?

“I think it would be … an act of war, almost.”

Australian Medical Association NSW President Dr Danielle McMullen has flagged how the ban’s reach – encompassing official government channels, emergency services, and not-for-profits among others – could have unintended health implications.

“This breadth of this crackdown is really irresponsible and potentially dangerous.

“They really need to pull this back.”

