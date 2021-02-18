2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former Facebook CEO denounces platform’s ‘act of war’ on Australian democracy

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
FacebookNews mediaSocial MediaStephen Scheeler
Article image for Former Facebook CEO denounces platform’s ‘act of war’ on Australian democracy

An ex-Facebook executive is siding with Australian publishers amid a blanket ban on news content.

Former Facebook Australia and New Zealand CEO Stephen Scheeler told Jim Wilson he’s “more disappointed than surprised” by the company’s actions.

Mr Scheeler agreed “100 per cent” that the ban is an attack on Australian democracy.

“What if a Chinese company … had similar influence over our news ecosystem, and they did something like this? What would be our reaction?

“I think it would be … an act of war, almost.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Australian Medical Association NSW President Dr Danielle McMullen has flagged how the ban’s reach – encompassing official government channels, emergency services, and not-for-profits among others – could have unintended health implications.

“This breadth of this crackdown is really irresponsible and potentially dangerous.

“They really need to pull this back.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsPoliticsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873