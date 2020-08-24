Former Bronco nominates unorthodox replacement for Anthony Seibold

With Brisbane Broncos coach Anthony Seibold reportedly offered a million-dollar payout to walk away from the club, Kevin Walters is being touted to take over.

Rugby league legend Trevor Gillmeister, however, told Mark Levy and Billy Slater a Walters appointment is by no means a certainty.

“There’s going to be plenty of people toss[ing] their names up.

“I think Wayne [Bennett]’s off contract this year isn’t he? So don’t be surprised if something happens there as well.

“The circus will continue for a little while yet!”

Image: Brisbane Broncos/Official website