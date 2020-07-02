Former attorney general calls for trial of mandatory sentences for police attackers

Former ACT Attorney General Bill Stefaniak is calling on NSW to introduce a trial of mandatory minimum sentences for people who attack police officers.

There have been a spate of assaults on police, with NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller supporting the call for minimum sentences for attackers.

He told Ben Fordham NSW should consider a 12-month trial where mandatory minimum sentences would apply for serious offences, where police are physically injured.

“It sends a message, at least to the judiciary, even if the trial isn’t continued that it’s just not on, police are not blue punching bags.

“Police officers have every right to go to work knowing that if people do assault them the full force of the law is going to be thrown at them.”

