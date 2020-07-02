2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Former attorney general calls for trial of mandatory sentences for police attackers

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Bill Stefaniek

Former ACT Attorney General Bill Stefaniak is calling on NSW to introduce a trial of mandatory minimum sentences for people who attack police officers.

There have been a spate of assaults on police, with NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller supporting the call for minimum sentences for attackers.

He told Ben Fordham NSW should consider a 12-month trial where mandatory minimum sentences would apply for serious offences, where police are physically injured.

“It sends a message, at least to the judiciary, even if the trial isn’t continued that it’s just not on, police are not blue punching bags.

“Police officers have every right to go to work knowing that if people do assault them the full force of the law is going to be thrown at them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

 

Ben Fordham
CrimeNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873