‘Forgotten’ 81-year-old’s desperate plea prompts mayor’s intervention

Jim Wilson’s campaign to bring ratepayers justice continues, and Fairfield Council is the latest to end up in the limelight for the wrong reasons.

81-year-old Yvonne can’t get her own groceries, or navigate around her neighbourhood on her mobile walker with no footpath in her Mount Pritchard cul-de-sac.

“I gave up years ago … it seems like we’re so far away from Liverpool and Fairfield that they’ve just completely forgotten about us.

“If there was a footpath down to the little shops, I could get down there and get my bread … but there’s no footpath there and it’s downhill most of the way.”

Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone called in to tell Jim and Yvonne $8 million is being allocated for new and upgraded footpaths, and he’ll consider her circumstances.

“I can’t promise it, but what I can do is make sure that we prioritise people like Yvonne … to make sure that everyone has an accessible path.”

