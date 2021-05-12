2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Forgotten’ 81-year-old’s desperate plea..

‘Forgotten’ 81-year-old’s desperate plea prompts mayor’s intervention

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
CouncilsFairfieldFootpathsFrank CarboneMount Pritchard
Article image for ‘Forgotten’ 81-year-old’s desperate plea prompts mayor’s intervention

Jim Wilson’s campaign to bring ratepayers justice continues, and Fairfield Council is the latest to end up in the limelight for the wrong reasons.

81-year-old Yvonne can’t get her own groceries, or navigate around her neighbourhood on her mobile walker with no footpath in her Mount Pritchard cul-de-sac.

“I gave up years ago … it seems like we’re so far away from Liverpool and Fairfield that they’ve just completely forgotten about us.

“If there was a footpath down to the little shops, I could get down there and get my bread … but there’s no footpath there and it’s downhill most of the way.”

Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone called in to tell Jim and Yvonne $8 million is being allocated for new and upgraded footpaths, and he’ll consider her circumstances.

“I can’t promise it, but what I can do is make sure that we prioritise people like Yvonne … to make sure that everyone has an accessible path.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873