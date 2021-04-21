2GB
Foreign Minister responds to submarine crisis, 53 missing sailors

6 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
MARISE PAYNERex Patrick
Article image for Foreign Minister responds to submarine crisis, 53 missing sailors

Australia’s Foreign Minister is offering to help Indonesia in a search for 53 people on a submarine missing off the coast of Bali.

The vessel hasn’t been heard from since yesterday morning with Indonesian defence officials already reaching out to their Australian counterparts for assistance.

Marise Payne told Ben Fordham the Australian government is willing to help the search efforts.

“This is very distressing.

“We will help our neighbours in any way we can.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Former submariner Senator Rex Patrick told Ben Fordham the assumption is the submarine has sunk.

“In these circumstances, professionalism plays a big part but so too does luck, so let’s just hope the circumstances are such that there is a chance for these guys.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Anadolu Agency 

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
AustraliaNewsWorld
