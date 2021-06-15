2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Foreign Minister rejects WA Premier’s accusation over China dealings

4 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Mark McGowan
Article image for Foreign Minister rejects WA Premier’s accusation over China dealings

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne has shut down the West Australian Premier’s accusation over the country’s relationship with China.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has called on the federal government to stop a rhetoric of conflict and trade retaliation with China.

Minister Payne told Ben Fordham she doesn’t agree with Mr McGowan, insisting they are working in the national interest.

“We have a strong interest in working constructively with China.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Sam Mooy 

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873