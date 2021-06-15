Foreign Minister rejects WA Premier’s accusation over China dealings

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne has shut down the West Australian Premier’s accusation over the country’s relationship with China.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has called on the federal government to stop a rhetoric of conflict and trade retaliation with China.

Minister Payne told Ben Fordham she doesn’t agree with Mr McGowan, insisting they are working in the national interest.

“We have a strong interest in working constructively with China.”

