2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Foreign Minister reacts as Biloela..

Foreign Minister reacts as Biloela toddler evacuated from Christmas Island

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
BiloelaMARISE PAYNEMurugappan familySri Lankan asylum seekers
Article image for Foreign Minister reacts as Biloela toddler evacuated from Christmas Island

The sudden illness of a young girl has put the detention and deportation case of a Sri Lankan asylum seeker family back in the spotlight.

The mother, father and two daughters were sent to Christmas Island two years ago, removed from Biloela where they had settled, and have been awaiting deportation ever since.

Three-year-old Tharnicaa was hospitalised on Sunday after suffering a high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and dizziness, and has since been evacuated to a Perth hospital where she was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne told Jim Wilson she is not aware of any failure to provide treatment within the detention facility.

“The healthcare services on Christmas Island are broadly comparable with those that are available within the Australian community, as you’d expect under the Australian public health system.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with her, and with her family.”

The Murugappan family’s case has divided the country, with activists urging the Home Affairs Minister to return them to their rural Queensland home.

The government has consistently refused, but Ms Payne said the United States and New Zealand “are both in the frame” as possible resettlement locations.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/HomeToBilo

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873