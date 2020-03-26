Foreign Minister hopeful to bring home Australians stranded in Peru

Hundreds of Australians stranded in Peru may be on their way home this weekend.

The Peruvian government declared a state of emergency last week, shutting down all international flights within 24 hours for at least two weeks.

Australians stranded in Peru have been told an emergency flight home will cost them more than $5000.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne tells Alan Jones she has hopes the first emergency flight from Peru will leave this weekend.

“It is difficult to get those permissions, there are only four flights total a day from Lima and they must all depart from a military airport.

“If that flight is successful then we will continue to work… on further flights because I appreciate there are larger numbers than that currently in Peru.”

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy