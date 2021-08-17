2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Foreign Minister denies Australian forces ‘sitting idly by’ in midst of Taliban takeover

33 mins ago
Jim Wilson
ADFAfghanistanMARISE PAYNE
Article image for Foreign Minister denies Australian forces ‘sitting idly by’ in midst of Taliban takeover

The federal government is assuring veterans their sacrifice was not in vain, after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the US and its allies.

The Australian military is on standby to evacuate Australian citizens and locally engaged Afghan staff from the capital Kabul.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne was confronted by ex-serviceman and Drive listener Tim, who questioned why “we’re sitting idly by in Dubai” while the US and UK have troops on the ground.

“We’re not sitting idly by,” Ms Payne told Jim Wilson.

“We have our C-17 Globemasters departing into the Middle East in the coming days.

“We have to ensure that the US is able to provide the security at Hamid Karzai International Airport.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty, Nine News

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873