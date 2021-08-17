Foreign Minister denies Australian forces ‘sitting idly by’ in midst of Taliban takeover

The federal government is assuring veterans their sacrifice was not in vain, after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the US and its allies.

The Australian military is on standby to evacuate Australian citizens and locally engaged Afghan staff from the capital Kabul.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne was confronted by ex-serviceman and Drive listener Tim, who questioned why “we’re sitting idly by in Dubai” while the US and UK have troops on the ground.

“We’re not sitting idly by,” Ms Payne told Jim Wilson.

“We have our C-17 Globemasters departing into the Middle East in the coming days.

“We have to ensure that the US is able to provide the security at Hamid Karzai International Airport.”

