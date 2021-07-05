2GB
Foreign Minister concerned Aussies stumping up ‘very confronting’ cost to return home

7 hours ago
Jim Wilson
international travelMARISE PAYNErepatriation
Article image for Foreign Minister concerned Aussies stumping up ‘very confronting’ cost to return home

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has promised to continue financially supporting overseas Australians to return home despite a decreased travel cap.

The number of international arrivals has been slashed temporarily to 3035 across the country, but repatriation flights will be increased.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne told Jim Wilson the new cap reflects the “very challenging environment”, and encouraged those overseas to contact DFAT’s Consular Emergency Centre.

“I know that there are many Australians and many families who will be dealing with this news and this change.”

Reports London to Sydney one-way tickets are being sold for up to $38,000 are “very confronting” and “do raise concerns”, she said.

“We don’t want to see anyone trying to take advantage.

“But … it’s a very, very difficult commercial environment in which they’re operating.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News, Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
