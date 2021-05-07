Foreign Minister clears up confusion over repatriation costs

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says India is the “most significant hotspot” in the world.

The government today announced repatriation flights from India will start from next week, with the first flight scheduled to arrive into Darwin on 15 May.

She told Jim Wilson they were focussing on bringing home Australians, family members and citizens in India who have registered as vulnerable, who will be given the first chance to buy a ticket.

“The cost is offset by passengers, they are charged reasonable commercial rates, and of course there is also financial assistance available for some Australians in certain circumstances,” she explained.

“We underwrite the facilitated flights but the passengers pay a commercial rate, as a passenger.”

Press PLAY below to hear her thoughts on tensions with China, India’s COVID crisis and the G7 summit

Image: David Mareuil/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images