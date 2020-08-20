2GB
Food shortage fears grow as states refuse to budge on borders

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Border closureFiona Simson

Australians are being warned there could be a food shortage in supermarkets if state border closures don’t improve.

The National Farmers’ Federation has written to premiers and the Prime Minister, claiming border closures have left farmers in an “unacceptable” situation.

NFF President Fiona Simson told Deborah Knight there’s no consistency in state border rules.

“The rules being almost ad hoc, arbitrary rules coming in that have no common sense, no risk management.

“We don’t operate as different state entities, we do operate as a national industry.

“If we can’t get the workers into our farms … then there certainly could be shortages on the shelves.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

