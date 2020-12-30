Food delivery workers win the battle but war is far from over

Uber has avoided being forced to acknowledge their responsibilities as an employer by settling a case against it out of court.

Transport Workers’ Union national secretary Michael Kaine is now calling on the government to update “ancient laws … [that are] no longer fit for purpose” to prevent similar legal fights.

“This is a ruthless, ruthless company,” he told Joe Hildebrand.

“This mythology that they’ve woven in our society about these workers … that flexibility and independence is valued above all is starting to unravel.

“You’re not kidding anyone, you’re a transport company.

“You can’t just come before this court and pretend that there’s a different characterisation just because you say so in your contracts.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty