‘Focus on fixing your own mistakes’: Ben Fordham slams Victorian Premier for pointing fingers

Ben Fordham has offered some advice to the Victoria Premier after 55 travellers from New Zealand unexpectedly arrived in Victoria.

Daniel Andrews has blamed the federal government after the travellers entered the state via NSW, despite Victoria not agreeing to be part of the travel bubble.

But Ben is calling on Mr Andrews to gain some perspective.

“Maybe focus on fixing your own mistakes and stop trying to smash the economy by blowing up the New Zealand travel bubble.

“You are a bigger threat to them than they are to you.

“Don’t go telling more lies and pointing the finger at everyone else when you have been the biggest failure during coronavirus in Australia.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview