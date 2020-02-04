Flight attendant revealed as latest measles patient

Passengers and crew on two Virgin Australia flights may have been exposed to measles by an infected flight attendant over the Australia Day long weekend.

Nine News reporter Natalie Peters has revealed the woman was a crew member on Virgin Australia flights from Sydney to Ayers Rock and back on January 27.

The NSW Health Department is trying to track down anyone who may have come in contact with the flight attendant last week.

A woman diagnosed with measles, prompting a health alert in Sydney's east, is a Virgin Australia flight attendant. She also spent time in Bondi Junction, Rose Bay and Double Bay while infectious. The airline has contacted colleagues, NSW Health issued an alert on Sunday. @2GB873 — Natalie Peters (@nataliejpeters) February 3, 2020

The woman is the seventh person diagnosed with measles in NSW this year, and spent time in Sydney’s eastern suburbs while infectious, across Bondi Junction, Rose Bay and Double Bay (full details below).

South Eastern Sydney Deputy Director of Public Health Dr Vicky Sheppeard says none of the places she visited pose an ongoing risk.

However, anyone who may have come into contact with the woman between January 26 to January 31 – particularly infants, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems – are being warned they may need preventative injections.

MEASLES RISK TIMELINE:

Sunday 26 January

• Coles Rose Bay 694 Old South Head Rd, Rose Bay North, 1:30 – 2pm

• Rose Bay North Cellars 659 Old South Head Rd, approximately 1:30 – 2pm

• The Golden Sheaf, 429 New South Head Rd, Double Bay, 7 – 8pm

Monday 27 January

• Virgin Airlines flight VA1627 Sydney to Ayers Rock

• Virgin Airlines flight VA1628 Ayers Rock to Sydney

• Blue Emu Airport Parking and Bus around 8am and 5pm

Tuesday 28 January

• Blue Emu Airport Parking and Bus around 8am and 10am

• Bondi Junction 7-Day Medical Centre around 10:30 – 11am

• Coles Eastgate Bondi Junction, 71-91 Spring St, Bondi Junction 11:30am

Friday 31 January

• Bondi Doctors 19 O’Brien St, Bondi Beach, 10:50am – 12:30pm

• Chemist Warehouse Rose Bay, 15 Dover Rd, Rose Bay 12pm – 12:30pm

Anyone who may be at risk is urged to contact the NSW Public Health Unit on 1300 066 055.

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer