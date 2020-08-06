Fiver for a Farmer is back with a new message

The 12-year-old founder of Fiver for a Farmer, Jack Berne is continuing to fight for our farmers despite the pandemic.

The campaign encourages kids to dress up as a farmer and donate a $5 note to help Aussie farmers.

Since it started, Jack has raised over $1.8 million dollars for drought-stricken farmers.

Jack is bringing the campaign back this September and told Ben Fordham because of COVID-19 they’ve had to “take a little pivot”.

“People aren’t in the best position right now and I still think the farmers need our help though; they’ve been through a lot.

“So this year it’s about buying Australian produce and just … raising awareness because we need the positivity in the world right now.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Fiver for a Farmer is on September 18.

For more information on Fiver for a Farmer CLICK HERE.