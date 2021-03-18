2GB
Firefighters battling massive factory fire, rescue operation at Sydney apartment

7 hours ago
Ben Fordham
DarlinghurstPrestons
Article image for Firefighters battling massive factory fire, rescue operation at Sydney apartment

Firefighters are battling blazes across Sydney with more than 100 firefighters at a large factory fire.

Elsewhere, people had to be rescued from the balconies of their Darlinghurst apartment block that was alight.

Fire and Rescue NSW Superindentent Scott Dodson told Ben Fordham they’ve evacuated seven people from the Flinders St terrace.

Meanwhile, more than 100 firefighters are battling a blaze at a Prestons factory on Hoxton Park Road.

The factory contained fluids such as ethanol and nearby residents are being advised to keep their windows closed.

“Traffic around the area will be a nightmare for the rest of the day,” Mr Dodson said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Listener Leon drove past the “massive” blaze and told Ben Fordham he “nearly suffocated” from the smell.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many fire brigade and emergency services in the one place.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Listener Dave told Ben Fordham his business is next door to the factory fire at a food manufacturing business.

“It is one big fire, mate.

“I have grave fears about our store.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Twitter/ Fire and Rescue NSW

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
