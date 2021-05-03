2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fire crews extract pair trapped in Inner West crash

6 hours ago
Clinton Maynard
CAR CRASHFire and Rescue NSWHaberfieldScott Dodson
Article image for Fire crews extract pair trapped in Inner West crash

Two people have been transported to hospital as a precaution after their car came off the road and hit a brick wall.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash at Haberfield in Sydney’s Inner West, with police investigating the circumstances.

Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Scott Dodson told Clinton Maynard two people in their 70s were trapped in the vehicle when emergency services arrived.

“Firefighters had managed to cut the sides of the car out and have removed those two people.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest

 

Clinton Maynard
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873