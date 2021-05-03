Fire crews extract pair trapped in Inner West crash

Two people have been transported to hospital as a precaution after their car came off the road and hit a brick wall.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash at Haberfield in Sydney’s Inner West, with police investigating the circumstances.

JUST IN: A car has crashed into a building on Parramatta Road in Haberfield – where two occupants were trapped in the vehicle. Crews worked to safely extricate the passengers before handing them to NSW Ambulance for further treatment. #9News pic.twitter.com/Veznxd7McX — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) May 3, 2021

Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Scott Dodson told Clinton Maynard two people in their 70s were trapped in the vehicle when emergency services arrived.

“Firefighters had managed to cut the sides of the car out and have removed those two people.”

