2GB
Find a winner!

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLUEBETMark 'Piggy' RiddellMICHAEL SULLIVAN
Article image for Find a winner!

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

An observation from the weekend previous prompted Ray to commend Michael on his investments.

“I know that you’ve taken over stadia … but there I was sitting on Anzac Parade, when the BlueBet light rail came past me!

“I thought ‘hello, he’s got Gladys in tow now. He owns the light rail network!

“He’s taking over the world this bloke!”

Press PLAY below to hear their tips

 

Ray Hadley
Horse RacingRugby LeagueSports
