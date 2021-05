Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

They reveal their highly-anticipated tips for the NRL and this weekend’s races.

Listener Nick had revealed to Ray Hadley that his 96-year-old grandmother has been listening to Piggy’s ill-advised tips.

“A 96-year-old grandmother can’t pay her water bill because she’s been following the tips of this man,” Ray said.

