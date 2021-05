Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Ray and Michael gave Piggy a “beautiful intro”.

“Well Michael Sullivan,” Ray said, “It’s now none from 15 for 2021. A dark year for punters.”

Michael replied, “there’s a saying in racing, it’s a long lane that has no turning, but maybe he’s found a stretch of freeway!”

“And a non-refundable toll!” Ray added.

