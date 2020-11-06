2GB
Find a winner!

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Mark 'Piggy' Riddell MICHAEL SULLIVAN
Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

They reveal their highly-anticipated tips for this weekend’s races a Rosehill and Flemington.

Piggy is on a roll with three from three and gives Ray his “Lay of the Day” to make it four from four.

“We’re in Sydney tomorrow, race seven, number three, Positive Peace,” tips Piggy.

However, Ray’s less confident.

“Okay, just reminding everyone it’s the Lay of the Day; Positive Peace can’t win!” Ray warned.

Ray Hadley
Horse Racing Sports
