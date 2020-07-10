Find a winner!

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Another fantastic weekend of race meets and NRL games has Ray and Piggy clashing over their picks again.

“Last week you were back into regular form… I have a feeling the old habits are starting to return where he listens to the real experts… [and] pinches their tip in desperation,” said Ray.

“So, is this your tip or is it coming from somewhere else?”

Despite the accusations, Piggy confesses this is the hardest to pick upcoming NRL game, “I can’t split The Storm and the Raiders”.

“I went with the Storm only because the Raiders have got a few injuries at the moment, a fair few injuries.”

