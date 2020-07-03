Find a winner!

Owner of BlueBet Michael Sullivan and Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell join Ray Hadley to give the odds and tips for all of the weekend’s sport.

Following Ray’s successful premonition of NRL upsets last week both Manly and Newcastle will be looking to bounce back after their recent poor performance.

However, the tough one to pick this week will be the Brisbane Broncos against the New Zealand Warriors. The Broncos are getting favourable odds despite not winning a game since the relaunch a month ago.

For this reason, Piggy is going against the odds.

“I’m tipping the Warriors Ray, I can’t believe I’m doing it, but I’m tipping them.”

