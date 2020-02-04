Fight for Nationals leadership far from over: Mark Latham
Mark Latham says newly re-elected Nationals leader Michael McCormack shouldn’t be too confident in his position.
Mr McCormack retained the leadership of the National Party after defeating a coup brought on by Barnaby Joyce.
But NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham says with the likes Barnaby Joyce, Matt Canavan and Bridget McKenzie on the backbench, there’s every chance he could be challenged again.
“That spells trouble with a capital ‘t’. The agitation against the leader will continue.
“The thing about Michael McCormack, really, is he doesn’t seem to punch through. The National Party has something of an identity crisis underway.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
RELATED
Barnaby Joyce fails in bid to take Nationals Party leadership
‘A gold medalist in the boring department’: Ben Fordham hits out at deputy PM