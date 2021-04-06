‘Few people better qualified’: Environment Minister addresses Turnbull controversy

Environment Minister Matt Kean has defended Malcolm Turnbull after the former PM was swiftly sacked from his appointment as Net Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board chair.

Mr Kean told Jim Wilson he initially approached Mr Turnbull for the position, but admitted “division in the community” caused the backtrack.

“This should not be about personality,” he said. “We’ve got to focus on achieving outcomes.”

“Well you say it’s not about personality, but why would you go down this path if you know Malcolm Turnbull is anti-coal and also is divisive?” Jim questioned.

“The purpose of the Net Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board is to create jobs in low-carbon industries and see the state reduce its emissions in ways that grow the economy,” Mr Kean responded.

“This is not about reducing our emissions at any cost; this is about doing it in ways that will make our country even stronger.

“There are few people better qualified to help us on that than Malcolm Turnbull. He gets business and he gets politics.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview