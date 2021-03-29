2GB
Federal Minister ‘surprised’ as Malcolm Turnbull to head NSW climate advisory board

11 hours ago
Article image for Federal Minister ‘surprised’ as Malcolm Turnbull to head NSW climate advisory board

Energy Minister Angus Taylor says he was surprised Malcolm Turnbull accepted the role of chairman of the NSW Net-Zero Emissions and Clean Economy Board.

Environment Minister Matt Kean recommended the former prime minister for the new role.

The board will give strategic and expert advice on program design and funding proposals to meet emissions reduction targets.

Mr Taylor told Ben he won’t be working with Mr Turnbull directly.

“I was a bit surprised Malcolm took on this role, a former prime minister.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/ Sam Mooy/ Stefan Postles

